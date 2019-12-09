Monday, 09 December 2019

Toilets rethink

PUBLIC toilets will not be installed at the Mill Lane car park in Henley because it is too near a flood plain.  

Members of the town council’s recreation and amenities committee agreed the site is unsuitable.

Chairwoman Kellie Hinton said planners at South Oxfordshire District Council would be refuse permission.

Councillors will now investigate the viability of toilets at Makins recreation ground in Greys Road and have suggested a budget of £80,000 for the project.

