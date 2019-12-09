Trail signpost

A SIGN promoting a 68-mile country trail which starts in Henley is set to be installed.

The town council has agreed in principle to accept a marker for the start of the Oxfordshire Way, which runs from near the town centre to Bourton-on-the-Water via the Assendons, Pishill, Christmas Common and Pyrton.

The Henley and Goring Ramblers and Walkers Are Welcome Henley proposed the idea. A final decision will be made by the full council.