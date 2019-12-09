Developer wants flats instead of restaurant

PLANS to add two more flats at the Gardiner Place development in Henley have been opposed by town councillors.

Catalyst Capital, which owns the land between Falaise Square and the King’s Road car park, is redeveloping the former Market Place Mews to create 14 retail units and 14 flats.

This is scheduled for completion in early 2020.

Now the company has applied for planning permission to turn a first-floor unit which it had planned to use as a restaurant and café into a pair of two-bedroom flats.

It says this is a response to “current commercial market requirements” and would have a “minimal impact upon the aesthetics of the building and its surrounding context”. Henley Town Council’s planning committee has objected as the change of use would bring the proportion of “affordable” units at Gardiner Place to under 40 per cent, in conflict with the town’s joint neighbourhood plan with Harpsden.

Councillor Ian Reissmann said: “If it drops below 40 per cent, it’s against planning policy and a strong reason for refusal.”

Councillor Michelle Thomas said: “Just because they’re struggling to fill the unit, it doesn’t mean we should roll over and let it be used for housing.”

Councillors were also concerned about extra pressure being put on parking at the site. South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, is due to make a decision by next Friday.