Penthouse flat plan opposed again

PLANS to build a three-bedroom flat on top of a Henley office block have been recommended for refusal again.

Town councillors say the revised application by Emma Lawrenson, who owns Chiltern House in Station Road, should be rejected despite her efforts to address neighbours’ concerns.

They say the development would reduce the privacy of neighbours due to overlooking other properties and would harm the adjacent Henley conservation area.

Ms Lawrenson, who bought the three-storey Seventies block in 2000, already has planning permission to convert the building into eight flats but now says she wants to develop the “business hub”.

She has shrunk the proposed flat and moved it further from the roof edge on both the northern and western sides.

She says this now well exceeds planning rules for development close to other buildings and “demonstrates our desire to operate in a neighbourly spirit”.

She says the changes have eliminated the “minor” light loss associated with the original scheme while new brick and larch cladding will improve the appearance.

Ms Lawrenson told Henley Town Council’s planning committee: “We’ve tried very much to address the concerns raised and hope these significant changes will make our neighbours happy while offering a planning gain.”

Councillor Will Hamilton said he appreciated the lengths she had gone to but the committee should still recommend refusal.

South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, will make the final decision.