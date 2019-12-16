Councillor makes good impression...

HE has just missed the boat this time, but perhaps David Bartholomew should consider standing to stand for Parliament at the next general election.

So far this year, the Oxfordshire county councillor has attended 73 out of the 76 parish council meetings held in his division of Sonning Common, which includes the parishes of Binfield Heath, Bix & Assendon, Eye & Dunsden, Harpsden, Highmoor, Rotherfield Greys, Rotherfield Peppard, Shiplake and Sonning Common.

His record was highlighted at a meeting of Peppard Parish Council and impressed Councillor Simon Crouch, who commented: “I think he should stand for MP.”