Car park objection

PLANS to convert horticultural land into a parking area at a plant nursery near Wargrave have been opposed by parish councillors.

Hare Hatch Sheeplands wants parking space for company vehicles between October and March for five years.

But Wargrave Parish Council felt the plans were not conducive to the operation of a garden centre in the green belt.

Councillor Marion Pope said: “It is a strange application. I am suspicious that we are not being given the full story.

“If it is going to be used carefully and properly then I can’t see any reason why it should not be used in this way.

“I don’t really have any objections but there is a big question mark about this.”

The council recommended the application is rejected but requested that, if it is approved, a 12-month review is conducted to assess the impact of the parking area.

Wokingham Borough Council, the planning authority, will make the final decision.