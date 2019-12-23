Parking ‘altercation’

FOOTBALL parking in Wargrave is still a problem, says a parish councillor.

Marion Pope said there was an “altercation” in Victoria Road on Saturday, November 30.

She said a delivery lorry for A&I Stores was held up due to the number of parked cars belonging to parents of children playing matches at the recreation ground.

“People couldn’t come down the road and there was a stand-off for about 10 minutes,” she said. “It needs someone down there to manage the traffic.”

The council has already received complaints about dangerous parking on match days. Chairman Dick Bush said the football clubs had been asked to ensure the correct parking facilities were used.