When it counts...

MY final say on this year’s general election goes to those who organised the counting of votes cast in South Oxfordshire and the Vale.

They had to deal with three constituencies — Henley, Wantage and Oxford West & Abingdon — and received votes from 249 polling stations.

There were 609 polling station staff and 330 count staff and a total of 185,584 votes were counted at the White Horse leisure and tennis centre in Abingdon.

Well done to all.