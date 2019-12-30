Monday, 30 December 2019

Crossing goes ahead

A NEW pedestrian crossing in Greys Road, Henley, will cost £36,000.

Henley councillors have approved the expenditure, which will be funded by income from the Community Infrastructure Levy paid by developers.

Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, approved the proposal in September and will pay for the road resurfacing.

The crossing will be located a short distance from the “pram walk” at the top of Makins recreation ground and almost immediately opposite the Takhar Wine Mart.

Staff and parents at Sacred Heart Catholic Primary School, off Greys Hill, have been calling for more than a decade for a zebra crossing in Greys Road, which is used by pupils to walk to and from school.

County council officers carried out a 12-hour traffic survey in the area and found that 4,660 cars had passed while 356 people, a third of them children or teenagers, had tried to cross the road.

