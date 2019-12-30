New auditor

AN auditor has been appointed by Henley Town Council for the next three years.

Chartered accountants Mulberry & Co, of Godalming, will carry out audits to ensure the council is compliant with financial regulations and risk management.

The firm will charge £1,000 for 15 hours plus travel expenses.

The council previously used the services of South Oxfordshire District Council at a cost of £1,350 per year but this is no longer available.