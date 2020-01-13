New garage approved

PLANS for a garage and MOT test centre in Peppard have been approved.

Sean Smith has been granted planning permission by South Oxfordshire District Council to convert a unit at Manor Farm, off the B481, into a garage.

The garage will have four ramps and a brake tester. There will also be a staff room and two offices.

Almost 30 car parking spaces will be provided as well as six spaces for bicycles.

The garage will be open from 9am to 5.30pm Monday to Friday and from 9am to noon on Saturdays.