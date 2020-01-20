Fun day to return... but where?

A COMMUNITY fun day is set to return to Wargrave this summer.

The sixth annual event, which is organised by Wokingham Borough Council, is usally held at King’s Field.

However, Wargrave Parish Council, which owns the land, wants to avoid damage to the cricket pitch that was recently installed and has suggested using the recreation ground car park for this year’s event on August 5.

Parish clerk Stephen Hedges said: “This particular area is now a cricket pitch, so this will not be possible. We certainly cannot allow vehicles to come in that way.

“We could approve the request and ask for cars to be brought in from a different location. Anyone visiting can also use the main car park.

“The event has got more and more popular each year. I think we are happy with it in principle and we can explore it with the borough council.

“Why not put it on the recreation ground? We could put it in the car park and then it is in a confined area and there is parking.

“We want to be as helpful as possible.”

The event was first held at Highfield Park but then moved to King’s Field.

Last year it had to be cancelled at the last minute due to heavy rain.

It was meant to raise money for the Thames Valley Air Ambulance.

More than 350 people attended the 2018 fun day.