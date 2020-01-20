Council could lose control of local plan, says minister

SOUTH Oxfordshire District Council may lose control over its local plan.

Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick has warned the authority that he could ask Oxfordshire County Council to take charge of the document instead.

It comes after the Liberal Democrat and Green coalition which runs the council threatened to withdraw the plan approved by the previous Conservative administration.

Mr Jenrick intervened by taking control of the process, saying that withdrawing the plan would create uncertainty and expose communities to speculative planning applications.

Now he has told the council that he is considering his next move, which could include preparing or revising the document himself, asking the county council to do it or directing the district council what to do.

In a letter to Lib-Dem council leader Sue Cooper, Mr Jenrick says: “My officials are continuing to gather evidence to support me to make a decision. Decisions on intervention will be informed by the wider planning context in each area, the extent to which authorities are working co-operatively to put strategic plans in place and the potential impact that not having a plan has on neighbourhood planning activity.

”I would like to take this opportunity to ask you to outline by January 31 if there are any exceptional circumstances as to why you do not have a plan in place that I should take into account when I make a decision on next steps.

“This Government is committed to ensuring every area has an up-to-date and suitably ambitious local plan in place.

“As such, I would welcome your thoughts on any alternative options beyond those outlined that would allow the plan to proceed without the need for formal government intervention. I remain committed to working with you constructively to ensure that South Oxfordshire is able to deliver the high-quality homes and infrastructure required to support jobs and growth in the local community.”

The coalition argues that the Tories’ plan provides for too many homes and doesn’t consider the environmental impacts.

In October it proposed that a new plan should be devised at a cost

of £2 million.

However, the opposition Conservatives argued that this would put at risk £218 million of government funding for infrastructure improvement across Oxfordshire in order to accommodate more than 28,000 new homes.

Mr Jenrick stepped in the day before councillors were due to make a decision, preventing them from even discussing the plan.

At the time, Councillor Cooper called his action an “unacceptable intervention into local democracy”.

She said: “The Secretary of State removed the democratic right of South Oxfordshire councillors and residents who turned out in great numbers to exercise those rights through listening, debating and voting in public on a matter of great importance to our district and who have now been unfairly silenced.

“This is all a great disappointment to district councillors who remain committed to doing the right thing for the needs of residents and communities within our district.

“Throughout this process, we have taken a reasonable and responsible approach and will continue to do so.”

A district council spokesman said “The council is currently considering its options and will be providing a response by the end of the month as requested.”

Mark Stone, the council’s chief executive, has suggested that Cllr Cooper meets government officials.

He said: “The council remains committed to delivering a sound local plan and considers it of the utmost importance to uphold the vital principles of local democracy.”