The story of two (not so little) pigs
AN author has chronicled the ups and downs of ... [more]
Monday, 27 January 2020
THE landlord of the former FatFace shop in Henley has applied for permission to build a new stock room.
At present, a flat on the two upper floors of the unit in Bell Street serves as a stock room but this is impractical because items have to be carried up and down stairs.
The owner is proposing to construct a narrow single-storey rear extension with trolley accessibility that would measure around
53 square metres.
Henley Town Council’s planning committee has recommended the application is approved.
