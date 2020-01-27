Monday, 27 January 2020

THE landlord of the former FatFace shop in Henley has applied for permission to build a new stock room.

At present, a flat on the two upper floors of the unit in Bell Street serves as a stock room but this is impractical because items have to be carried up and down stairs.

The owner is proposing to construct a narrow single-storey rear extension with trolley accessibility that would measure around
53 square metres.

Henley Town Council’s planning committee has recommended the application is approved.

