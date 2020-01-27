Town medal nominees required

NOMINATIONS have opened for this year’s Henley town medal recipients.

The medal is presented to residents who have achieved notable accomplishments or given at least 10 years’ service to the community.

It can also be presented posthumously up to three years after death of the individual.

To be eligible, nominees must:

Either live, or have lived, within five miles of the town centre or work in the town or actively participate in the town’s organisations.

Have significantly contributed above and beyond the call of duty to the sustainable wellbeing of the town and its residents and or organisations.

Be of mature and good character and a positive role model for the town’s citizens.

Serving members of the town council are ineligible.

Residents are encouraged to put forward nominations via their local councillor or directly to the town hall. Nominations should have a proposer and a seconder and be submitted by Friday, February 7.

The nominees will be considered by the full council on February 18 and the medal or medals presented by the Mayor Ken Arlett in April.

For more information or a nomination form, call the town hall on (01491) 576982.