Councillors object to school’s fence plan

PLANS by Gillotts School in Henley to erect a fence up to 2m high around the grounds have been opposed by town councillors.

The secondary school wants to install the bow top and twin wire mesh fence in order to enclose the site off Gillotts Lane and prevent intruders. There would also be three new entrance gates for vehicles and six for pedestrians.

The school owns almost all the land but it would have to encroach on a small section at Henley leisure centre next door.

Members of the town council’s planning committee agreed unanimously to recommend that the school’s planning application is refused.

Catherine Notaras, of Elizabeth Road, told members that residents were concerned about the implications of the fence.

She said: “It’s perfectly clear there’s quite a lot of people like myself who are rather worried about this.

“The fencing would give a prison-like feeling. It’s hardly likely this fence will deter anybody who really wants to get in.

“It has not been thought through properly. I think it would be a waste of money — money that could be spent on staff and books.”

Her partner, Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak, called the fence a “stockade” and wanted to know why the school required it.

He said: “Having taught there for 30 years, I completely understand the security aspects but I do not think these have been made clear. The number of intruders on the site isn’t specified nor how many, what period, whether the police were called and what the intruders were doing.

“The school obviously has to have concern for the security of the students but I think this fence is overkill. This is a prison camp surrounding the school.

“The other thing is to do with the environment and wildlife corridor. If we barricade the whole of this site hedgehogs, badgers and other wildlife can’t migrate through it.”

Councillor Will Hamilton said: “I’m sure the residents in that area do not want to be fenced in by a jail.”

The application was made by Anna Windsor, the school’s facilities manager.

She said: “The school site is accessible from every side due to poor or non-existent fencing. We have had several recorded incidents of non-students coming on to the site.

South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, is due to make decision by February 12.