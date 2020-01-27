More food stalls set to replace fair rides at Christmas festival

MORE food sellers could be introduced at this year’s Henley Christmas festival.

The town council is considering having them in different parts of the town centre due to their popularity and to help spread the crowds.

It is also considering no longer having the large fairground rides because they take too long to set up.

The move comes in response to last year’s 29th annual festival where there were long queues at the food stands in Market Place as well as sell-outs that left some visitors going hungry.

Speaking at a meeting of the council’s events sub-committee meeting on Friday, Deputy Mayor David Eggleton said: “I think it went very well. A lot more people were out and a lot of the shops were part of the night. Most of them were full.

“The food outside Machin’s and the Argyll pub sold out quite early. There were massive queues and the pubs and restaurants were all full.”

Councillor Sarah Miller, who chaired the meeting, said she had heard that people wanted more food stalls because pubs and restaurants were fully booked. Cllr Eggleton suggested having some sausage vendors in Bell Street because he felt that part of town was lacking footfall.

But committee clerk Nicci Taylor said that the shops there wouldn’t open late if food was going to be sold in the street.

She said: “If they are selling clothes, they don’t want food outside their shops. We have to respect that. We had a record number of shops opening this year. We try to have a happy medium.”

Laurence Morris, who runs Laurence Menswear in Duke Street, said having food vendors in Hart Street would be the best option as there was more space.

But town manager Helen Barnett said this was not possible because emergency vehicles would not be able to get past the stalls.

Cllr Miller said the council should attempt to ban plastic from being used by food vendors this year. She said: “Henley is changing and is trying to become plastic-free so if we can somehow ban food stalls from having plastic or polystyrene containers we should try to put a stop to it.”

The sub-committee agreed that a blanket road closure plan was needed following complaints due to Hart Street being shut from noon to allow a carousel to be set up while the surrounding streets shut at 3pm.

Cllr Eggleton said: “I think having the big rides were our biggest downfall, as much as we were trying to cater for all youngsters. I think that created the biggest gridlock of traffic — closing the roads earlier than we have previously in order to have these big rides.”

David Roger Sharp, who runs a jewellery shop in Duke Street, said: “There was confusion about the times the roads closed. It was expected to be 3pm but the town centre was shut from about noon, so customers started getting trapped.”

Mrs Taylor said part of this was down to Wokingham Borough Council removing some of their notice signs by mistake.

She said: “Wokingham were doing some roadworks and when they removed their signs, they removed ours too. But our signs also need to go up Remenham Hill and to the Wargrave Road roundabout. We have learned that this year.”

Mr Morris said that information signs advertising the event should be in place a week prior but added: “From a retailer’s point of view, I thought it was excellently done. I thought the atmosphere was great.”

Ms Barnett said: “The people I spoke to said it had a nice feeling and that the event was splendid. The retailers had a good evening too — mission accomplished.”

The sub-committee agreed to hold this year’s festival on Friday, November 27, subject to approval by the full council.

• Youths sprayed silly string and threw eggs at the festival. Cllr Eggleton said the council persuaded Sainsbury’s in Bell Street to restrict the sale of eggs to youngsters. He said “We had a few incidents of a few kids with silly string, which we got on top of, and a few with eggs.” The council has tried to restrict the sale of silly string before the event in previous years.