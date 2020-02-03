Extension objection

Restaurateur claims food hygiene checks are unfair
Monday, 03 February 2020
PLANS for a two-storey extension at a listed building in Gravel Hill, Henley, have been opposed by town councillors.
Stefan Gawrysiak, a member of the town council’s planning committee, said the proposed development, which would involve the demolition of an existing single-storey extension, was unsuitable for the site.
He said: “It is very crowded to the rear of these properties in Gravel Hill. It’s overdevelopment, over-invasive and very imposing.”
Mayor Ken Arlett will ask for the application to be “called in” by South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, for debate by its planning committee.
03 February 2020
