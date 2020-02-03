Monday, 03 February 2020

Extension objection

PLANS for a two-storey extension at a listed building in Gravel Hill, Henley, have been opposed by town councillors.

Stefan Gawrysiak, a member of the town council’s planning committee, said the proposed development, which would involve the demolition of an existing single-storey extension, was unsuitable for the site.

He said: “It is very crowded to the rear of these properties in Gravel Hill. It’s overdevelopment, over-invasive and very imposing.”

Mayor Ken Arlett will ask for the application to be “called in” by South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, for debate by its planning committee.

