Three more new homes

THREE new houses could be built on land off Peppard Road, Sonning Common.

Mary Hardy, from Ubbeston, Suffolk, is seeking outline planning permission for the two-storey properties.

All three houses would have at least four bedrooms.

The application to South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, describes them as “sustainable” family houses.

Two accesses from Peppard Road would be created, one to serve two houses and the other for the third property. Nine parking spaces would be provided.

The site, which measures more than 2,300 sq m, was not earmarked for housing in the Sonning Common neighbourhood plan, which passed a referendum in 2016.

It is not in a conservation area or part of the Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

The land used to be part of Reddish Manor before it was sold in 1994 and contained a greenhouse, kitchen garden and a tennis court. Now it is overgrown.

The district council is due to make a final decision by March 9.