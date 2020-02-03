Monday, 03 February 2020

Tax increase

RESIDENTS of Sonning Common are to pay more for services provided by the parish council from April 1.

The parish council has agreed to raise its precept by five per cent.

This means that the average band D householder will now pay £90.55 per year, up by £4.31.

