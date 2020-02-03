Young people need more to do, says Deputy Mayor

DEPUTY Mayor David Eggleton believes that bringing a youth centre back to Henley would help deter antisocial behaviour.

The swings at Freemans Meadow in Fair Mile were recently defaced with pink spray paint and newly planted trees were destroyed or damaged in another vandal attack.

In June, vandals removed part of a metal fence at Makins recreation ground and sprayed graffiti at the skate park, including blue swastikas on the grass.

Other incidents have included alcohol being confiscated from youngsters and there have been reports of drug taking, littering, under-age drinking and bullying.

Councillor Eggletion said: “I think that sometimes teenagers do things out of boredom. They want attention but they end up attracting the wrong sort of attention.

“There are not enough facilities out there to help the youngsters and this is a way of putting that right.

“I am almost certain that the town council will support the project. We support the youth as much as we can.

“There are a lot of talented young people out there. They are not just good at music but also singing, dancing and theatre, but we need to have a place where we can bring out all this talent.”

Henley Music School founder Laura Reineke said: “With the abominable state of school funding, headteachers have been left with no option but to slim down their curriculum.

“This in itself doesn’t seem too awful, but what we are seeing now, a few years on, is an increase in antisocial behaviour, more cases of mental health problems in teenagers and higher suicide rates.

“I see the narrowing of the curriculum as the basis of these problems — children are often leaving school feeling stupid, disengaged with learning, with low self-esteem and low grades.

“Henley is a fantastic town, with a supportive, engaged community but it has not been untouched by this problem. It is time for us to step in and help in a bigger way.

“I see this multi-use space as a safe place for kids to hang out, listen to music, do their homework all alongside Henley Music School, counselling services, careers advice and a young persons’ citizens advice service.”