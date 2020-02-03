Paving to be replaced

UNEVEN paving at the junction of Gravel Hill and West Street in Henley is to be replaced with grass.

The crazy paving has been lifted by the roots of a mature Norway maple tree and needs to be replaced. Henley Town Council’s recreation and amenities committee has agreed to pay up to £1,000 for a layer of shade-resistant turf in its place.

The tree is protected as it is in the conservation area so its roots won’t be disturbed. The council’s parks staff will also oil and refurbish the benches in the area and plant up the nearby flower bed.