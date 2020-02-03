Saving paper

Restaurateur claims food hygiene checks are unfair
DRAFT minutes of Henley Town Council’s meetings are to be emailed to members from now on.
Councillors used to receive a hard copy in the post but this has been scrapped to save paper and staffing costs.
Agendas for all meetings will be printed on white paper rather than having different colours.
Church to host more events with £280,000 extension
A NEW £280,000 extension to St Leonard’s Church ... [more]
