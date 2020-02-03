Monday, 03 February 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Saving paper

DRAFT minutes of Henley Town Council’s meetings are to be emailed to members from now on.

Councillors used to receive a hard copy in the post but this has been scrapped to save paper and staffing costs.

Agendas for all meetings will be printed on white paper rather than having different colours.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33