Monday, 03 February 2020

Pub praised

THE Pack Horse pub at Chazey Heath and the Crown at Pishill were both awarded top marks after their latest food hygiene inspection.

Officers from South Oxfordshire District Council gave both five stars, or “very good”, following a visit under the Scores on the Doors scheme in December.

They also gave three stars, or “generally satisfactory”, to the Full House fish and chip and Chinese takeaway in Friday Street, Henley.

