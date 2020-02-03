Bridleway closed for two months for resurfacing work

WORK has started on resurfacing part of the Peppard Lane bridleway in Henley.

A gate has been installed to block access to the section of the path between Gillotts Lane and Manor Road and a diversion is in place along Makins Road, Blandy Road, Manor Road and vice-versa.

Flexible porous surfacing is being put down by contractors on behalf of developer Crest Nicholson. This is being applied as part of the company’s 163-home development at the former Highlands Farm industrial estate, off Greys Road.

The firm says it wants to improve residents’ access to the town and encourage them to walk or cycle rather than drive.

The proposed surface looks like gravel and is made from resin bounded with stone chips.

It will follow the contours of the path and is porous so that the rain can seep through. It is laid so that the roots of trees are not affected. Last year, Crest Nicholson wanted to lay asphalt but scrapped the idea following complaints that it was unsuitable in a rural location.

Some residents of Blandy Road have expressed concern about the new surfacing. They say it is unnecessary because people can walk along the road instead of the bridleway if it is muddy and it will spoil the rural character.

Town councillor Stefan Gawrysiak, who objected to the asphalt surface plans, supports the porous surface.

He said: “This is a good solution. It provides a surface for horses, cyclists and walkers.

“This path is very muddy in places so this will enable all and Gillotts schoolchildren to walk along it. It will also mean that it is more accessible to other members of our community.”

The work is scheduled to be completed by Friday, March 6.