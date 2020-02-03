Markets meet

Restaurateur claims food hygiene checks are unfair
THE owner of an Indian restaurant in Goring has ... [more]
Monday, 03 February 2020
A MEETING will be held next month to discuss the quality of the markets held in Henley..
It will be run by co-ordinator Nicci Taylor, on behalf of the town council.
03 February 2020
More News:
Restaurateur claims food hygiene checks are unfair
THE owner of an Indian restaurant in Goring has ... [more]
Church to host more events with £280,000 extension
A NEW £280,000 extension to St Leonard’s Church ... [more]
POLL: Have your say