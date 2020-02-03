999 day axed

Restaurateur claims food hygiene checks are unfair
Monday, 03 February 2020
PLANS to hold an emergency services day in Henley have been scrapped.
A Thames Valley Police detective suggested holding the event on Mill Meadows with the public being able to meet members of the police, ambulance and fire services and see their vehicles.
The town council rejected the idea after the officer was relocated.
03 February 2020
