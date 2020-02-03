Monday, 03 February 2020

999 day axed

PLANS to hold an emergency services day in Henley have been scrapped.

A Thames Valley Police detective suggested holding the event on Mill Meadows with the public being able to meet members of the police, ambulance and fire services and see their vehicles.

The town council rejected the idea after the officer was relocated.

