New bollards installed

NEW cast iron bollards were installed by the riverside in Henley this week following concerns that lives were being put at risk.

Contractors for Oxfordshire County Council put in 27 of the metal poles along part of Thames Side.

These were paid for by the town council.

The 53 existing bollards in the street were repainted in “Henley green”.

The stretch of pavement near the junction with Friday Street was previously separated from the road by small metal posts linked by a chain but these were removed in 2015 after being repeatedly knocked over by vehicles. Pavements are the responsibility of the county council as the highway authority but it declined to pay for replacements.

Former mayor Pam Phillips raised the issue of pedestrian safety with the town council in December.

She said that vehicles parked on the stretch of pavement where the bollards had been were so close to the river that it forced people in wheelchairs or with prams to have to walk in the road.

Stefan Gawrysiak, a member of the town and county councils, said the bollards now looked smart.

He added that the pavement was due to be resurfaced in April or May.