Family-focused community event for charity, say organisers

AROUND the Boundary said the event was licensed and insured and would have the required specialist medical support.

A festival spokesman said South Oxfordshire District Council had granted a temporary events licence.

He said: “The music did not start until noon last year as we had a children's entertainer on stage to start the day, making sure families had the best value for money and the five and unders had a great start to the day.

“The music finishes at 10.30pm on the dot and this is the time we also close all the bars.

“We have run two very successful events with no issues reported on the day or afterwards. The music played is within permitted levels. Last year we adjusted it at the request of a resident.

“The main car park and pedestrian exit is via the field on Wyfold Lane. This is to make sure any potential disruption to local residents is kept to a minimum.

“We are always looking to improve Around the Boundary. ‘Bigger and better’ does not mean ‘longer and louder’ as suggested. The music will always be within permitted levels and end at 10.30pm.”

The spokesman added that the festival was popular and supported by local people. “As a new event we are phenomenally pleased with the local support and encouragement we have received,” he said.

“Around the Boundary really is a community-driven event, with the aim of bringing local people together to enjoy an amazing day at a wonderful location with world-class food, drink, activities and music.

“The vast majority of ticket sales are from local postcodes, which demonstrates community support. A small selection of comments can be found on our website and social media.

“The aim is to provide a fun, safe, inclusive, accessible and family-focused community event, something we have delivered in the last two years with massive local support, encouragement, backing and thanks.

“The event is planned and the day is run with a focus on families and young people, providing everyone from one to 100 an opportunity to enjoy music, entertainment, sports, food and fun in a very safe and secure environment.

“Around the Boundary is run by very hard-working volunteers from Kidmore End Cricket Club, the Chris Bevington Foundation and the local community.”

He said both the foundation and cricket club held charitable status.