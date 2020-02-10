Bollards refused

A MAN has been told he can’t have bollards outside his house to protect it from being hit by delivery lorries.

Richard Butler complained to Wargrave Parish Council after the wall of his home in the high street was repeatedly struck by lorries parked on the pavement while delivering to the George & Dragon pub next door.

He has had to repair the wall four times in 11 years.

The council said it sympathised and passed on Mr Butler’s request for bollards to Wokingham Borough Council, the highways authority.

But Wokingham has said bollards wouldn’t be suitable as they would restrict pedestrians and those with mobility issues.

Pauline Jorgensen, the executive member for highways and transport, said: “Illegal parking of heavy goods vehicles on a footpath can only be enforced by the police. We can only issue penalty charge notices in areas with waiting and loading restrictions, which don’t exist at this location.

“We are currently looking at ways to prevent these boundary walls being damaged. We will be implementing traffic management measures in the near future.”

The pub has apologised to Mr Butler and said it wants to find a long-term solution to the problem.