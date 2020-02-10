Glass drama

A COMMUNITY concert will be staged by Lewknor ... [more]
Monday, 10 February 2020
A PIECE of glass fell out of a first-floor window in Henley and smashed on to the pavement below, almost hitting a cyclist.
It came from a flat above Patisserie Franco-Belge in Duke Street when the tenants closed the window on Wednesday evening last week.
David Rodger-Sharp, who runs a jewellery shop in the street, contacted Deputy Mayor David Eggleton, who swept up the glass.
10 February 2020
Rush for tickets to VE Day 75th anniversary celebration
MORE than 1,000 tickets have been sold for a ... [more]
