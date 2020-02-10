New speed zone ‘well received by residents’

THE introduction of a 20mph zone in Henley has been well received by residents, says a town councillor.

The new speed limit, which was implemented on Friday, applies to all streets in the town centre, which were previously 30mph.

It also been introduced to King’s Road, Hop Gardens, Deanfield Avenue, Gravel Hill, Greys Road, Northfield End and parts of Reading Road.

The town council says the initiative will make the town safer and more pleasant for pedestrians and will improve the flow and traffic and reduce air pollution.

Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak said: “The feedback has been very positive. On the whole, people are obeying the new limit and it has been well received.

“It is still early days but what I want to do is change Henley to be more in favour of pedestrians and residents than motor vehicles.

“If people have the perception that cars are moving, it will be a more pleasant place to live and work, which will help tourism and the shopkeepers.”

Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, approved the change in September 2018, but there have been delays in implementing the new zone due to the availability of officers and the cost.

Councillor Gawrysiak, who is also Henley’s representative on the county council, said some roads were worse than others and might require further measures to deter speeding.

He added: “There have been a few comments, particularly about King’s Road where drivers are still going too fast. I will have to look at ways to get police involved.

“The evidence is that King’s Road, especially towards the bottom by Waitose, is a place where people are driving too fast. There is also the roundabout at Northfield End and parts of Bell Street.”

He said the success of the scheme, which has cost £35,000, would be judged in three years’ time, based on statistics and anecdotal feedback.

The scheme includes new illuminated signs at the entrances to the town as well as repeater signs on minor roads at 50-yard intervals.