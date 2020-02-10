Monday, 10 February 2020

Relief for care leavers

COUNCIL tax relief is being made available to young people who are leaving the care system in Oxfordshire.

Residents up to the age of 25 are being offered the discount by the county council in a bid to help them get on the housing ladder.

A care leaver is an adult who has spent a period in care as a child, in either foster or residential care.

Under the offer, care leavers aged 18 to 21 receive a 100 per cent discount from April 1. Those aged 22 to 25 will also be eligible for the discount if they need it.

The initiative is backed by South Oxfordshie District Council.

Deputy leader David Turner said: “This is a very important move which will provide some much-needed assistance to care leavers, many of whom will have very limited finances to pay their bills and living costs.”

