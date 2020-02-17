Councillors agree to take over local plan

OXFORDSHIRE County Council has agreed to take charge of South Oxfordshire’s local plan if it is asked to by the government.

The district council has already been warned by Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick that it is at risk of losing control of the housing blueprint and it could be given to the county to oversee.

Mr Jenrick intervened when the Liberal Democrat-Green coalition which runs the council threatened to withdraw the plan produced by the former Conservative administration.

He said that scrapping the document and starting a new one could create uncertainty and lead to speculative planning applications. It could also put at risk £218 million of government money earmarked for infrastructure improvements across Oxfordshire in return for councils agreeing to accept thousands of new homes.

County councillors agreed at a meeting on Tuesday to accept any invitation from the Government to take over the plan.

Ian Hudspeth, leader of the Conservative-run council, said: “This is a very unusual position we find ourselves in. It is something that neither I nor Oxfordshire County Council has proactively sought.

“The only way to have local input into the progression of South Oxfordshire’s local plan was for us to take the difficult decision to accept an invitation if this is received from the Secretary of State.

“This way forward would give the very best opportunity for South Oxfordshire residents to feed into the process as it evolves as well as seeing the many infrastructure benefits that it could provide.

“We have a strong and longstanding partnership with our partners at South Oxfordshire District Council on many issues and we want to maintain that.”

The district council coalition says the plan should be redone as it made provision for 32,600 new homes when the requirement was for 22,800 and it makes no provision for the environmental impact.

Council leader Sue Cooper said she regretted the county council’s decision.

She added: “We would like to know more about the Secretary of State’s suggestion to propose changes to the plan through the examination process, with the aim of putting our plan at the forefront of the latest bold and far-reaching thinking on the climate emergency rather than being the last of the environmentally damaging plans.

“If we are prevented from withdrawing this plan and working on a new one ourselves, we must at least be able to uphold the principle of local democracy by proposing improvements.

“Our preference remains to discuss the mechanism to propose such changes in a face-to-face meeting with the Secretary of State, as he agreed in parliament.”