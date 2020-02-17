Care home plan for former youth centre site rejected again

PLANS to build a 56-bed care home on the site of the former Henley youth centre have been rejected for a second time.

South Oxfordshire District Council said the proposed scheme by B&M Care, which also included a block of 10 one-bed “affordable” flats, would be “overdevelopment” of the site off Deanfield Avenue.

The company, which paid £3million for the land in 2015, submitted its first application for a care home with 65 beds in 2018.

The council refused to grant planning permission and this decision was upheld after an appeal by a planning inspector who said there was a housing shortage in Henley.

B&M Care then reduced the number of beds and added the block of flats in the second application.

This time, the district council has refused consent over concerns about future housing provision. Its decision notice says: “The proposal would result in an institutional use on a site allocated for a mixture of open market and affordable dwellings in the joint Henley and Harpsden neighbourhood development plan.”

It also says the proposed flats do not meet the needs for housing set out in the council’s core strategy policy and the provision set out in the neighbourhood plan.

The notice continues: “The proposal results in poor and inadequate landscaping and tree planting for the site, the appearance of over-dominant car parking, poor amenity and privacy for proposed residents and an unneighbourly development in relation to 5 Deanfield Avenue.

“The intense nature of the built development on the site in an incongruous design is inadequately screened and assimilated into the local environment and street scene.

“The proposed development would appear cramped and represents overdevelopment of the site.”

The council also raised concerns about the lack of developer contributions towards infrastructure improvements and mitigation measures.

The former youth centre closed in 2014 when the Thamesfield Youth Association said it could no longer afford the running costs of £45,000 per year and blamed Oxfordshire County Council for scrapping an annual grant.

The site was then sold to B&M Care, which specialises in dementia care for the elderly.

Henley Town Council’s planning committee objected to the second application. Members felt the plans were “unneighbourly” and did not complement the existing street scene.

Residents of Deanfield Avenue also objected.

The neighbourhood plan earmarked the land for 23 homes, including 10 affordable units.

Town, district and county councillor Stefan Gawrysiak said he was happy with the district council’s decision.

He said: “This site is in the neighbourhood plan for housing and it should never be used as a care home.

“The people who bought the site knew this and did so with their eyes wide open. They should get on and bring forward plans for housing.

“We don’t want or need another care home in Henley. What we do need are small flats for people to buy or that are affordable to rent.”

B&M, which could appeal the decision, declined to comment.