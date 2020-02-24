No depressing, overpriced housing estates says leader

THE leader of South Oxfordshire District Council says she does not want to see “depressing” housing estates with “overpriced” homes.

Sue Cooper was responding to a decision by Oxfordshire County Council to agree to take over responsibility for the district council’s local plan if asked to by the Government.

Councillor Cooper, who leads the ruling Liberal Democrat-Green coalition, has already been warned by Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick that her council is at risk of losing control of the housing blueprint.

Mr Jenrick took control of the process when the coalition threatened to withdraw the plan produced by the former Conservative administration. He said that scrapping the document and starting a new one could create uncertainty and lead to speculative planning applications.

It could also put at risk £218 million of government money earmarked for infrastructure improvements across Oxfordshire in return for councils agreeing to accept thousands of new homes.

The coalition says the plan should be redone as it makes provision for 32,600 new homes when the requirement was for 22,800 and it makes no provision for the environmental impact.

In a letter to Mr Jenrick, Cllr Cooper asks for her council to be given back responsibility for the plan.

She writes: “Sending it elsewhere will obviously cost a lot more. South Oxfordshire has a long history of good, compliant planning policy. I personally have been involved with creating the previous two local plans.

“We deliver well in terms of numbers of houses and percentage of affordable housing and wish to continue delivering the right houses of the right size in the right places for the right people.

“We are ambitious and would like our local plan to be at the forefront of the latest bold and far-reaching thinking on the climate emergency.

“There is much concern locally about removing land from the green belt. We would like to in future designate new green belt areas to maintain and even strengthen the protection for Oxford.”

The county council said it hadn’t sought control of the document but was willing to accept it.

However, Cllr Cooper writes: “It would be very much better if we could meet so that I can explain how and where we wish to plan for really good, affordable, well-designed, energy-efficient housing in sustainable locations rather than the depressing, sprawling housing estates of over-priced units remote from locations where the occupants work which make such poor use of our very restricted land supply.

“Our preference, as you know, is to start a new plan, jointly with our neighbours, the Vale of White Horse. This would almost halve their and our costs.

“However, they are not committed to working with us on a plan as they have already started and cannot wait for our uncertainty to be resolved.

“On the understanding that you continue to view the emerging local plan proceeding to inspection as the only possible way forward, it would help us if your officials could list some examples of the kinds of significant changes which would address our concerns that can be made as modifications during inspection and also an indication of how we could go further on sustainability and climate change policies.”