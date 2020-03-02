Trees pruned

THE Goring Gap News Association, which publishes ... [more]
Monday, 02 March 2020
TWO oak trees in Sonning Common have been cut back for safety.
The work was carried out at the memorial hall field, off Reades Lane, by Heights Tree Care, of Gallowstree Common.
The parish council has agreed to spend almost £3,000 on tree works.
Councillor John Stoves said: “The key is to keep it in line with our requirements. We are doing this on safety grounds.”
02 March 2020
