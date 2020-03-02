New surface

THE Goring Gap News Association, which publishes ... [more]
Monday, 02 March 2020
WORK to resurface part of Lea Road play area in Sonning Common with rubber tiger mulch is finally due to finish.
It started in November and was due to take two weeks but has been hampered by poor weather.
Contractor Star Rubber Environmental has apologised to residents.
02 March 2020
More News:
Bellringer pulls rope for last time after 26 years
A MAN from Goring who has rung the bells at more ... [more]
Church tribute to martyr with play about his murder
A PLAY depicting the murder of St Thomas Becket ... [more]
POLL: Have your say