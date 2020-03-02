Monday, 02 March 2020

New surface

WORK to resurface part of Lea Road play area in Sonning Common with rubber tiger mulch is finally due to finish.

It started in November and was due to take two weeks but has been hampered by poor weather.

Contractor Star Rubber Environmental has apologised to residents.

