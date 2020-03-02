Monday, 02 March 2020

Football party

WARGRAVE Wolves FC are throwing an end-of-season party on the village recreation ground on April 25 from 4pm to 9pm.

The parish council has granted permission for the event, which will feature live music and an inflatable obstacle course.

The club may also erect a marquee in case of rain.

