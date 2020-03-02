Football party

THE Goring Gap News Association, which publishes ... [more]
Monday, 02 March 2020
WARGRAVE Wolves FC are throwing an end-of-season party on the village recreation ground on April 25 from 4pm to 9pm.
The parish council has granted permission for the event, which will feature live music and an inflatable obstacle course.
The club may also erect a marquee in case of rain.
02 March 2020
More News:
Bellringer pulls rope for last time after 26 years
A MAN from Goring who has rung the bells at more ... [more]
Church tribute to martyr with play about his murder
A PLAY depicting the murder of St Thomas Becket ... [more]
POLL: Have your say