Problem parking

PARKING in Wargrave on Saturday mornings continues to be a problem.

It is caused by the large number of cars parked in Victoria Road for football matches and there have been several near-misses and even confrontations.

The problem has eased since the introduction of marshals who direct drivers to the recreation ground car park but parish councillor Marion Pope says more still needs to be done.

Speaking at a parish council meeting, she said: “We had a letter from a gentleman who lives in Victoria Road who is quite concerned about the problem.

“He refers to an incident a couple of weeks ago when it was pandemonium. On the whole, the marshals have been working well but some of the information is not getting through.”

Cllr Pope said the A&I convenience store in Victoria Road was having problems with deliveries due to the volume of cars in the area.

The football clubs have been asked to tell parents and players to walk to matches whenever possible and to inform away teams that parking is provided at the recreation ground.

Parish clerk Stephen Hedges said: “The marshalling has been going extremely well and most people have been parking on site. They need to inform the visiting clubs and I do know one of the clubs is better than the other for getting that message out there.”