New trustees

THE Goring Gap News Association, which publishes ... [more]
Monday, 02 March 2020
HENLEY Town Council will appoint two trustees for the River & Rowing Museum in May.
Thet will include the town’s new mayor and another councillor who will served for three years.
Councillors are expected to represent the views of residents and the council.
02 March 2020
More News:
Bellringer pulls rope for last time after 26 years
A MAN from Goring who has rung the bells at more ... [more]
Church tribute to martyr with play about his murder
A PLAY depicting the murder of St Thomas Becket ... [more]
POLL: Have your say