‘Dangerous’ erosion of verge

A STREET in Wargrave is “dangerous” because the verge is being eroded, says a parish councillor.

Marion Pope said the problem in Mumbery Hill was made worse by heavy goods vehicles having to mount the verge on the narrow road.

She wants officials from Wokingham Borough Council, the highways authority, to visit the street so they can see the extent of the damage.

Councillor Pope said: “The verge has been eroded completely in places and is almost up to the footpath. Delivery lorries have to go up on the verges so that they can pass. It is becoming a big hazard. The hedging is also growing over the road and you just can’t get along that road without scratching your car or losing your wing mirror.

“It is a country lane but it is used as a main thoroughfare. I would like to meet someone from the borough council up there. It is no good just taking photographs, we need to get the highways authority on site.”