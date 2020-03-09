Parish meet

A COMMUNITY bus service based in Goring covered ... [more]
Monday, 09 March 2020
RESIDENTS of Rotherfield Greys are invited to its annual parish meeting at the village hall on Monday from 7.30pm.
Some time has been set set aside for questions from the public.
09 March 2020
More News:
Girl, five, makes catwalk debut at London Fashion Week
A GIRL from Sonning Common has made her catwalk ... [more]
University student collects old bikes to help communities in Africa
A STUDENT from Sonning Common is collecting ... [more]
POLL: Have your say