Neighbours object to flats plan

PLANS to divide and extend a semi-detached property in Henley have been supported by town councillors despite neighbours’ concerns.

Linda Collison wants to turn the two-storey property in Leaver Road into two flats, each one with a bedroom, bathroom and open plan kitchen and living area.

The development would be funded by landlord the Henley and District Housing Trust, a charity which provides social housing.

The application to South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, says: “An increase in demand for one-bedroom properties, particularly ground floor-only properties, has made this development vital to continue to support the trust’s existing and new applicants.”

Neighbour Alan Butler said the development would increase the problem with parking as four off-road spaces would be needed.

“The on-road parking already creates problems and restricts access for emergency vehicles and current residents,” he said.

“Perhaps a survey should be carried out and maybe the addition of more extensive double yellow lines to alleviate problems should be considered before adding to the problem by introducing more dwellings.

“There is already a number of retirement bungalows in the cul-de-sac which have no off-road parking facilities, which are occupied by families with two or sometimes more vehicles. Maybe parking permits should be introduced?”

John and Lindsie Jones, also of Leaver Road, said: “We feel this application is not suitable because this could generate four cars and the parking is for two.

“This road is already overflowing with cars, especially on college days. It is on a corner and dustcarts and delivery lorries already struggle to get round.”

Councillor Donna Crook told a meeting of the town council’s planning committee, that more social housing was needed.

But Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak recommended refusal, saying: “They are trying to shoehorn too much into this site. The whole of Leaver Road is crowded anyway.”

The committee was tied 3-3 in a vote so chairman Ken Arlett used his casting vote to recommend the application is approved. A decision is due by March 18.