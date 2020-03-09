Birthday joke

A COMMUNITY bus service based in Goring covered ... [more]
Monday, 09 March 2020
DAVE EGGLETON has restarted cracking jokes at Henley Town Council meetings.
The Deputy Mayor was among members of the planning committee that discussed plans to have lights on Henley Bridge to mark special events, such as Henley Royal Regatta, the Thames Traditional Boat Festival and Christmas. Councillor Eggleton said: “What about my birthday?” Perhaps he should be known as Cllr Ego-ton!
09 March 2020
More News:
Girl, five, makes catwalk debut at London Fashion Week
A GIRL from Sonning Common has made her catwalk ... [more]
University student collects old bikes to help communities in Africa
A STUDENT from Sonning Common is collecting ... [more]
POLL: Have your say