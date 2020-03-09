Monday, 09 March 2020

Birthday joke

DAVE EGGLETON has restarted cracking jokes at Henley Town Council meetings.

The Deputy Mayor was among members of the planning committee that discussed plans to have lights on Henley Bridge to mark special events, such as Henley Royal Regatta, the Thames Traditional Boat Festival and Christmas.  Councillor Eggleton said: “What about my birthday?” Perhaps he should be known as Cllr Ego-ton!

