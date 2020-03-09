Plan approved

A COMMUNITY bus service based in Goring covered ... [more]
PLANS for a single-storey extension to a listed building in Gravel Hill, Henley, have been approved.
South Oxfordshire District Council made the decision despite a recommendation from the town council to reject it on several grounds, including being unneighbourly.
The planning authority said the proposal was in keeping with the rest of the building.
Girl, five, makes catwalk debut at London Fashion Week
A GIRL from Sonning Common has made her catwalk ... [more]
University student collects old bikes to help communities in Africa
A STUDENT from Sonning Common is collecting ... [more]
