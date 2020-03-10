£100,000 refurbishment of leisure centre

PART of Henley leisure centre has been refurbished at a cost of £100,000.

Repairs were carried out in the dry changing area after water was found to be leaking into the adjacent sports hall.

The male and female changing facilities have also been improved with new wall and floor tiles, showers that use 50 per cent less water and LED lighting to reduce energy use.

The centre in Gillotts Lane remained open during the work, which began in November.

It was a joint project between South Oxfordshire District Council, which owns the centre, and Oxfordshire County Council.

Councillor Maggie Filipova-Rivers, cabinet member for community services on the district council, said: “Not only will this refurbishment benefit those who use the centre but the work done to make it more energy efficient will benefit us all.” Councillor David Bartholomew, cabinet member for finance on the county council, added: “The county council has contributed towards this project as the centre provides swimming facilities for our primary schools.

“It is good to see that the work has turned out so well and that local pupils, as well as people from the local community, can take advantage of the improvements.”