Potholes whitewash

THE chairwoman of Peppard Parish Council has criticised a scheme to mark potholes with white paint.

Jeni Wood was speaking at a council meeting in response to an update by Councillor Ray Freeman, who applies the paint as part of a “superusers” scheme by Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, to reduce the time it takes for potholes to be repaired.

Cllr Freeman said the paint helped drivers to see the holes before they hit them.

But Councillor Wood said: “I think it should be noted that when you get rain the paint washes away. It’s a waste of everyone’s time.”

Cllr Freeman replied: “I can sympathise with the county council. All this exceptional rain just exacerbates the problem.”