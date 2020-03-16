Monday, 16 March 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Awards for stockbroker

AN investment management and stockbroking firm in Henley has won three awards.

Redmayne Bentley, which has offices in Market Place, won regional wealth manager of the year for Southern England at the City of London Wealth Management Awards.

Staff Darren Hirsh and Fraser Robb won the outstanding individual achievement and exceptional customer service awards respectively.

The winners were determined by an online public vote and reviewed by an independent panel of judges.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33