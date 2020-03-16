Awards for stockbroker

GORING Primary School has been granted renewed ... [more]
AN investment management and stockbroking firm in Henley has won three awards.
Redmayne Bentley, which has offices in Market Place, won regional wealth manager of the year for Southern England at the City of London Wealth Management Awards.
Staff Darren Hirsh and Fraser Robb won the outstanding individual achievement and exceptional customer service awards respectively.
The winners were determined by an online public vote and reviewed by an independent panel of judges.
Ken Cook — May 27, 1924 to February 21, 2020
KENNETH William Cook — Ken, Cookie, son, brother, ... [more]
