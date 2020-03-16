Plan for five new flats

PLANS have been drawn up for five new flats in Henley.

Ray Hudson already has planning permission for a three-bedroom house on land in Harcourt Close.

Now he has applied to South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority for consent for a three-storey block with three two-bedroom flats and two with three bedrooms. The application says: “The proposed development will make efficient use of land in a sustainable location on a site with an extant consent for redevelopment.”

The council has already advised Mr Hudson that six flats would be unsuitable due to the visual impact and the size of the development.

It is due to make a decision by May 5.